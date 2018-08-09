ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by free-speech advocates to block a University of Michigan team from investigating allegations of bias, despite claims the team hinders free speech on campus.

The Ann Arbor News reports that U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker rejected the preliminary injunction requested by free-speech advocates Speech First.

Parker agreed with the university that the Bias Response Team isn't a disciplinary body and only works with students "who agree to participate."

Speech First is also suing the school on behalf of three students who say university policies prohibiting harassment and bullying are unconstitutional. The Justice Department sided with Speech First in June.

UM Spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen says the court's latest ruling affirms that the Bias Response Team doesn't violate the First Amendment.