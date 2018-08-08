  1. Home
US, Turkey meet on detained American pastor, sanctions

By  Associated Press
2018/08/08 23:27
In this July 25, 2018 photo, Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. and Turkish officials have held talks in Washington aimed at ending a sharp rift between the NATO allies over the detention of an American pastor.

The State Department said Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met Wednesday in a bid to ease the crisis in relations caused by Turkey's continued detention of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson.

Brunson's detention led the Trump administration last week to slap punitive sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and warn of additional measures if the case is not soon resolved.

Brunson is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges related to a failed 2016 coup attempt, which he and the U.S. government adamantly deny. The administration has repeatedly demanded Brunson's release.