MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says visiting US Senator Rand Paul has presented a letter from President Donald Trump to the Russian leader.

But Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the letter has not yet been examined by the Kremlin. "We expect that in the nearest time it will come to the presidential administration," he said, according to Russian news agencies.

Paul, a Republican, said on Twitter that "the letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges."