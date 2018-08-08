LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's been 25 years since a major Hollywood studio released an English-language film with a primarily Asian cast. The last was Wayne Wang's adaptation of the generational tear-jerker "The Joy Luck Club" from 1993.

But that dry spell is about to end with Warner Bros.' release of the opulent romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" on Wednesday Aug. 15. The film is based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling book about a Chinese-American woman who gets a culture shock when she meets her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.

The film is currently tracking for a strong $18 million opening against a $30 million production budget, although some experts predict it will be even bigger.