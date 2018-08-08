The cast and crew of "Crazy Rich Asians arrive at the film's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by R
Henry Golding, left, and Constance Wu arrive at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angele
Director Jon M. Chu arrives at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich
Director Jon M. Chu arrives at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich
Awkwafina arrives at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwe
Henry Golding arrives at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Sh
Henry Golding, from left, Constance Wu and executive producer/author Kevin Kwon arrive at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" at the TCL Chinese Theat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's been 25 years since a major Hollywood studio released an English-language film with a primarily Asian cast. The last was Wayne Wang's adaptation of the generational tear-jerker "The Joy Luck Club" from 1993.
But that dry spell is about to end with Warner Bros.' release of the opulent romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" on Wednesday Aug. 15. The film is based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling book about a Chinese-American woman who gets a culture shock when she meets her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.
The film is currently tracking for a strong $18 million opening against a $30 million production budget, although some experts predict it will be even bigger.