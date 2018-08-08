Efforts to take down America's monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Monuments at public parks, county courthouses and college campuses fell almost daily for weeks after a speeding car killed a woman and injured dozens on Aug. 12, 2017. The vehicle plowed into a crowd protesting a gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville whose stated goal was to protect a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A list compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows at least 30 Confederate monuments have been uprooted in the past year.

Many more Confederate monuments remain standing, in part because seven Southern states have laws protecting them.