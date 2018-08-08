In this Monday, July 30, 2018, photo, Anki Inc. CEO Boris Sofman holds Vector, the company’s new home robot, in New York. The wheeled robot is designe
BOSTON (AP) — Personal home robots that can socialize with people are starting to roll out of the laboratory and into our living rooms and kitchens.
But are humans ready to invite them into their lives?
Two pioneers in a new vanguard of cute, sociable robots —Jibo, a curvy talking speaker, and Kuri, a cartoonish wheeled "nanny"— haven't caught on with consumers because of their hefty price tags and limited abilities.
Early social robots have so far been losing out to immobile smart speakers made by Amazon, Apple and Google that are a fraction of the price.
That hasn't stopped ambitious robot-makers from launching additional life-like robots into the market.
The makers of Vector, a less expensive home robot that was unveiled Wednesday, hope theirs will be a bigger hit.