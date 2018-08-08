NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Clinton is a now a million-selling novelist.

"The President is Missing," a thriller co-written with James Patterson, has more than 1 million sales in North America alone. The book's co-publishers, Alfred A. Knopf and Little Brown and Co., announced the sales figures Wednesday. The novel was released June 4 and has topped best-seller lists for weeks. Reviews were mixed, but Barnes & Noble fiction buyer Sessalee Hensley said in a statement that "The President is Missing" had benefited from "very strong" word of mouth. The book's subject has also proved timely: a potentially devastating cyberattack, which intelligence experts have called a leading concern.

Clinton, whose previous books include the memoir "My Life," is now the rare author to have million sellers in fiction and nonfiction.