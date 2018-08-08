  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 19 10 .655
x-Washington 18 11 .621 1
Connecticut 16 12 .571
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
New York 7 21 .250 11½
Indiana 5 24 .172 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767
x-Los Angeles 17 11 .607 5
Minnesota 16 13 .552
Phoenix 16 14 .533 7
Dallas 14 14 .500 8
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100

Minnesota 85, Chicago 64

Washington 103, Phoenix 98

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<