WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

ATH--OBIT-BETT

NAIROBI, Kenya — Nicholas Bett, a Kenyan who won the 2015 world title in the 400-meter hurdles, was killed in an early-morning car crash Wednesday in the country's famed high-altitude training region, police and his coach said. By Mutwiri Mutuota and Gerald Imray. SENT: 710 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS — Bellerive is busier than usual on the final day of practice for the PGA Championship because of rain. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Wrapping up his schedule at the men's 50-meter breaststroke final, Adam Peaty wants to make it three golds from as many events at the European Championships, while world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom is after her fourth straight women's 100 freestyle title. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1630, photos.

ATH--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

BERLIN — Former Olympic discus champion Robert Harting competes in his final competition before retirement in his home stadium at the European Athletics Championships. Christina Schwanitz of Germany is the favorite for the women's shot put title. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

HKO--GRETZKY-KUNLUN RED STAR

BEIJING — Wayne Gretzky has been named a global ambassador for Beijing's Kunlun Red Star as the Chinese capital seeks to boost the profile of hockey domestically ahead of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022. SENT: 280 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MARINERS-BOLT

GOSFORD, Australia — Central Coast Mariners coach Mick Mulvey says Usain Bolt will be treated as any other player when he joins the Australian A-League club this month on an "indefinite" trial. SENT: 360 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Colon gets historic win as Rangers beat Mariners 11-4. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

