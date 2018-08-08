HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe's disputed election (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A lawyer says Zimbabwe senior opposition official Tendai Biti has been released after being arrested while trying to enter Zambia and is now seeking asylum.

Denford Halimani says details are not immediately clear on the circumstances around Biti's release but the lawyer can confirm that he is now on Zambian soil.

Outrage quickly followed Biti's arrest on Wednesday morning.

Biti is part of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party that has denounced as fraud last week's election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The MDC has said it will challenge the election results in court this week.

___

11:45 a.m.

A Zimbabwean lawyer says that senior opposition official Tendai Biti has been arrested.

Nqobizitha Mlilo, the lawyer, said Biti was arrested Wednesday while trying to cross into Zambia. He said more details would be released later.

Biti, who was finance minister in a coalition government from 2009 to 2013, is part of the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, which has denounced as fraud last week's election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The MDC has said it will challenge the election results in court.

Last week Biti declared, before official election results were announced, that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won the vote, a claim also made by Chamisa himself.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said it is illegal to announce results before its own official pronouncement.