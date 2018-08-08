YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of people have commemorated the 30th anniversary of Myanmar's 8888 uprising, a momentous and ultimately bloody episode in the Southeast Asian nation's history.

The flag of the uprising — a fighting peacock — flew on the campus and in a hall of Yangon University, where activists including those who took part in the mass revolt heard speeches Wednesday that recalled the events.

The Aug. 8, 1988, uprising came after more than a quarter of a century of military rule and international isolation that had condemned once-prosperous Myanmar to poverty. It was violently crushed by the army in the weeks that followed but also launched the pro-democracy movement of Aung San Suu Kyi, which finally took power peacefully in 2016.