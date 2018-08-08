PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A regulatory board is deciding on Wednesday if Maine's baby eel fishermen should be allowed to catch more of the tiny, big-money fish.

Fishermen in Maine are allowed to harvest a total of 9,688 pounds of the elvers per year, and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is set to consider increasing that by about 20 percent. It would be a boost to a fishery that is routinely one of the most lucrative in the country on a per-pound basis.

Baby eels, called elvers, can be worth more than $2,000 per pound at docks because they are used by Asian aquaculture companies in the worldwide supply chain for Japanese food. Maine's the only state in the U.S. with a significant fishery for them, and worldwide supplies have been low, making them even more valuable.

The added quota would keep fishing limited to responsible levels while providing farms with seed stock, said Sara Rademaker, who runs Maine's sole eel farm, American Unagi. Most of the elvers are exported to Asia.

"The idea to keep the fishery sustainable is in everybody's best interest," Rademaker said.

Maine's elver fishery is coming out of a contentious season that ended in May, when authorities shut down the fishery early amid concerns about illegal sales. The fishery is tightly monitored to deter poaching, and the illegal transactions circumvented a swipe card system used to track elver sales in Maine, authorities said.

The fishery was closed at a time when Maine fishermen had harvested more than 90 percent of their annual limit. The closure was necessary to ensure the quota was not exceeded by the illegal sales, said Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Darrell Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association, said he's hopeful the illegal sales won't play a role in the decision about whether to allow more fishing.

"I think we're all aware that there's plenty of glass eels," he said, using another term for elvers. "It's a matter of whether the state can keep it under control with law enforcement."

The elver fishing season happens every spring. The price this spring was even higher than normal, ending at more than $2,300.