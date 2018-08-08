Ex-teachers union leader freed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The flamboyant former leader of Mexico's powerful teachers union says she has been released from custody after a court determined there weren't sufficient grounds to proceed in a years-long money-laundering case.

Attorney Marco Antonio del Toro read a statement from Elba Esther Gordillo early Wednesday.

Gordillo had been under house arrest in a tony Mexico City neighborhood in recent months.

Gordillo led the union for many years and was long a senior figure in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party. She was arrested in 2013 for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from the union. She was never convicted.

In the statement, Gordillo says she will take some time to reflect with her family and hold a news conference Aug. 20.