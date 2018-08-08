Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Sunshine, pleasant;84;75;SW;10;75%;62%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, less humid;105;90;Clouds and sun, hot;115;90;ESE;8;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;72;Sunny and less humid;98;72;WNW;14;36%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Clouds and sun;85;72;SW;8;55%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cooler;73;58;Afternoon rain;76;58;WNW;8;73%;98%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;65;51;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;6;58%;21%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;77;Sunny and very warm;103;81;S;9;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;SSW;9;43%;12%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;69;45;Sunny, but cool;65;40;S;9;55%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;93;78;Sunny and breezy;90;77;NNW;14;43%;8%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;60;52;More sun than clouds;61;50;SW;11;69%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;84;Plenty of sunshine;111;83;WNW;13;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSW;8;59%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;68%;66%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a downpour;88;79;Heavy p.m. showers;89;80;WSW;9;75%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;Severe thunderstorms;85;71;ENE;11;72%;87%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Humid with some sun;86;75;W;5;74%;9%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;ESE;9;48%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;97;69;A severe t-storm;91;64;S;6;55%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;64;49;A little a.m. rain;63;47;SE;10;74%;84%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;84;53;A t-storm in spots;82;53;WNW;6;56%;58%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, hot;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;12;42%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;77;58;Afternoon rain;74;54;WSW;7;67%;90%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;87;63;Partly sunny;87;60;E;7;48%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;Hot with some sun;95;69;S;7;43%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;57;45;Sun and clouds;56;39;S;12;65%;0%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Lots of sun, nice;89;62;Mostly sunny;89;61;NW;5;27%;5%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;89;79;NE;7;67%;67%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;100;76;N;8;34%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;61;47;SSE;10;67%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;66;Some sun, a t-storm;82;65;SSE;4;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;82;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;WSW;9;55%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;81;70;Clouds and sun;87;71;NNE;8;61%;55%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;85;77;A couple of showers;85;78;SW;9;79%;83%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A severe t-storm;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;ESE;6;63%;76%;5

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;86;79;A couple of showers;85;78;SW;5;75%;84%;7

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;98;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;SE;6;63%;82%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;88;68;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;9;72%;2%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;95;82;ESE;7;74%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;85;60;Clouds and sunshine;86;60;SSW;6;41%;37%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;92;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;8;68%;66%;12

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;72;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;6;55%;42%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;65;46;A passing shower;63;48;W;11;63%;80%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;100;69;Sunny and hot;99;70;NNE;6;19%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;84;67;Sunny and nice;84;67;WSW;12;61%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;93;80;Partly sunny;94;80;SSW;6;72%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Sunny and nice;79;52;NE;10;42%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Mostly sunny;92;74;ENE;8;65%;4%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;75;64;Partly sunny, warm;81;69;SSW;14;61%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;84;76;Cloudy with showers;85;76;SW;13;85%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;81;A shower or two;92;81;E;9;68%;77%;12

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;88;78;Partly sunny;89;78;ENE;14;66%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;84;73;A t-storm around;87;72;W;9;61%;55%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;89;78;Partly sunny;93;79;NE;9;63%;44%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;84;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;NE;12;58%;25%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm around;92;76;E;5;60%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;104;88;Mostly sunny, warm;101;87;NNW;9;51%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;45;Partly sunny, breezy;69;48;NNE;14;63%;76%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;100;69;Mostly sunny;94;66;E;5;35%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;WSW;5;62%;70%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;5;85%;86%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;98;79;Nice with some sun;100;79;S;14;40%;26%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;6;46%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;93;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;15;61%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;86;69;Partly sunny;87;70;WSW;7;54%;33%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm around;90;79;S;7;76%;55%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;N;5;74%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;55;28;Partly sunny;57;29;NE;6;43%;12%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;86;74;Partial sunshine;84;76;SW;8;77%;54%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;65;59;S;7;75%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;78;63;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;62;N;14;54%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, cooler;73;58;A little rain;67;53;SW;6;73%;78%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;Sunshine and hot;94;70;SSW;6;46%;16%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;68;Mostly sunny;78;67;WSW;7;74%;12%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;65;Brilliant sunshine;90;62;NE;4;38%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;82;Some sun;89;83;SW;10;67%;17%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;89;77;ESE;4;72%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;87;79;Showers and t-storms;84;79;SW;8;82%;93%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;57;43;Partly sunny;58;51;N;13;61%;25%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;ENE;5;53%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;6;70%;54%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;78;60;Sun and some clouds;81;59;SSE;7;57%;6%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;83;76;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;SSW;12;70%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;57;49;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SSW;17;64%;54%;2

Montreal, Canada;Heavy p.m. showers;83;69;A morning t-storm;82;63;W;4;67%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;Mostly cloudy;76;55;NW;6;46%;4%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;81;Spotty showers;85;80;WSW;12;83%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;51;Clouds and sun;76;51;NE;7;56%;29%;9

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;90;74;Clouds and sun, warm;87;72;NW;7;64%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;77;Sunlit and hot;100;77;WNW;8;34%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;ESE;3;62%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;NNW;7;65%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;A severe t-storm;77;60;Nice with some sun;77;58;SSE;7;49%;75%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;82;63;A t-storm in spots;83;57;NW;9;67%;42%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;A shower in the a.m.;79;74;ESE;7;70%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NW;6;81%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;E;6;69%;9%;12

Paris, France;Cooler;80;63;Cooler with rain;68;53;W;9;80%;83%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;63;54;Showers;58;44;SSW;18;68%;97%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;91;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;SW;10;80%;70%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;SSE;16;76%;31%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;Nice with sunshine;94;74;SSW;5;44%;25%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;92;67;Clouds and sun, hot;92;66;SSW;6;40%;59%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;88;73;NE;5;77%;60%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;S;11;42%;9%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;81;63;Nice with sunshine;78;62;N;10;66%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;72;Spotty showers;81;71;SE;8;77%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;54;46;Mostly sunny;55;44;WNW;9;66%;8%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;82;65;Periods of sun, warm;88;69;SSE;9;50%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;78;65;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;WNW;5;68%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;103;85;Partly sunny, warm;110;84;N;14;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;90;69;Mostly sunny;92;69;NW;7;60%;35%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;Partly sunny, warm;83;66;SSW;8;52%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;54;Partly cloudy;69;56;WSW;11;75%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;ENE;6;65%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;ESE;10;67%;9%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partial sunshine;78;67;E;5;83%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers;77;57;Partly sunny;79;56;W;7;43%;14%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;70;45;Rather cloudy;73;44;ENE;3;44%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Lots of sun, nice;89;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;74;E;6;70%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNW;9;55%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;Sunny and very warm;89;61;ENE;6;53%;13%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;94;79;A shower or t-storm;92;78;N;5;75%;76%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;NE;8;59%;8%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;86;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SSE;7;74%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;85;61;Partly sunny;82;58;SE;8;63%;11%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;78;Sunshine and nice;86;77;E;9;67%;7%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;86;71;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;S;8;56%;60%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Sunshine;65;48;NNW;7;57%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;93;78;A shower in the p.m.;94;78;ESE;7;61%;74%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;86;69;SSW;14;47%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;101;72;NE;7;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;90;69;Showers and t-storms;81;67;NW;8;68%;84%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;Sunny and very warm;102;81;ESE;7;16%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;WNW;7;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, seasonable;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;4;43%;28%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Typhoon in the p.m.;81;78;A little a.m. rain;86;79;SSW;18;78%;81%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then a shower;75;66;A t-storm around;78;64;NNW;9;75%;64%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;78;ENE;6;65%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;ESE;9;60%;6%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;72;50;A stray t-shower;77;58;ESE;7;54%;90%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;87;65;Sunny and very warm;86;64;E;5;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;95;71;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;9;39%;11%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;SE;6;70%;91%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;82;60;Clouds and sun, warm;84;64;SSE;7;53%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;Partly sunny and hot;90;70;SE;12;48%;34%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;57;50;Sunshine;59;48;N;7;75%;18%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A t-storm or two;87;78;WSW;7;81%;99%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;95;63;Partly sunny;89;62;NE;3;44%;17%;10

