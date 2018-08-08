Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 8, 2018
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Sunshine, pleasant;84;75;SW;10;75%;62%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, less humid;105;90;Clouds and sun, hot;115;90;ESE;8;30%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;72;Sunny and less humid;98;72;WNW;14;36%;0%;10
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Clouds and sun;85;72;SW;8;55%;1%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cooler;73;58;Afternoon rain;76;58;WNW;8;73%;98%;3
Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;65;51;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;6;58%;21%;4
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;77;Sunny and very warm;103;81;S;9;18%;0%;10
Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;SSW;9;43%;12%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;69;45;Sunny, but cool;65;40;S;9;55%;0%;5
Athens, Greece;Sunshine;93;78;Sunny and breezy;90;77;NNW;14;43%;8%;10
Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;60;52;More sun than clouds;61;50;SW;11;69%;0%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;84;Plenty of sunshine;111;83;WNW;13;23%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSW;8;59%;56%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;68%;66%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a downpour;88;79;Heavy p.m. showers;89;80;WSW;9;75%;76%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;Severe thunderstorms;85;71;ENE;11;72%;87%;9
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Humid with some sun;86;75;W;5;74%;9%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;ESE;9;48%;1%;7
Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;97;69;A severe t-storm;91;64;S;6;55%;84%;6
Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;64;49;A little a.m. rain;63;47;SE;10;74%;84%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;84;53;A t-storm in spots;82;53;WNW;6;56%;58%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, hot;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;12;42%;8%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;77;58;Afternoon rain;74;54;WSW;7;67%;90%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;87;63;Partly sunny;87;60;E;7;48%;2%;8
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;Hot with some sun;95;69;S;7;43%;7%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;57;45;Sun and clouds;56;39;S;12;65%;0%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;Lots of sun, nice;89;62;Mostly sunny;89;61;NW;5;27%;5%;11
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;89;79;NE;7;67%;67%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;100;76;N;8;34%;0%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;61;47;SSE;10;67%;25%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;66;Some sun, a t-storm;82;65;SSE;4;61%;80%;11
Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;82;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;WSW;9;55%;43%;10
Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;81;70;Clouds and sun;87;71;NNE;8;61%;55%;9
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;85;77;A couple of showers;85;78;SW;9;79%;83%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;A severe t-storm;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;ESE;6;63%;76%;5
Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;86;79;A couple of showers;85;78;SW;5;75%;84%;7
Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;98;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;SE;6;63%;82%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;88;68;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;9;72%;2%;6
Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;95;82;ESE;7;74%;55%;10
Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;85;60;Clouds and sunshine;86;60;SSW;6;41%;37%;10
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;92;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;8;68%;66%;12
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;72;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;6;55%;42%;9
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;65;46;A passing shower;63;48;W;11;63%;80%;5
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;100;69;Sunny and hot;99;70;NNE;6;19%;0%;10
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;84;67;Sunny and nice;84;67;WSW;12;61%;0%;10
Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;93;80;Partly sunny;94;80;SSW;6;72%;44%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Sunny and nice;79;52;NE;10;42%;3%;7
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Mostly sunny;92;74;ENE;8;65%;4%;12
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;75;64;Partly sunny, warm;81;69;SSW;14;61%;27%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;84;76;Cloudy with showers;85;76;SW;13;85%;81%;3
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;81;A shower or two;92;81;E;9;68%;77%;12
Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;88;78;Partly sunny;89;78;ENE;14;66%;55%;11
Hyderabad, India;A few showers;84;73;A t-storm around;87;72;W;9;61%;55%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;89;78;Partly sunny;93;79;NE;9;63%;44%;10
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;84;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;NE;12;58%;25%;9
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm around;92;76;E;5;60%;63%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;104;88;Mostly sunny, warm;101;87;NNW;9;51%;1%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;45;Partly sunny, breezy;69;48;NNE;14;63%;76%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;100;69;Mostly sunny;94;66;E;5;35%;26%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;WSW;5;62%;70%;3
Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;5;85%;86%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;98;79;Nice with some sun;100;79;S;14;40%;26%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;6;46%;3%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;93;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;15;61%;64%;13
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;86;69;Partly sunny;87;70;WSW;7;54%;33%;10
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm around;90;79;S;7;76%;55%;12
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;N;5;74%;66%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;55;28;Partly sunny;57;29;NE;6;43%;12%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;86;74;Partial sunshine;84;76;SW;8;77%;54%;12
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;65;59;S;7;75%;7%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;78;63;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;62;N;14;54%;0%;9
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, cooler;73;58;A little rain;67;53;SW;6;73%;78%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;Sunshine and hot;94;70;SSW;6;46%;16%;11
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;68;Mostly sunny;78;67;WSW;7;74%;12%;9
Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;65;Brilliant sunshine;90;62;NE;4;38%;28%;9
Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;82;Some sun;89;83;SW;10;67%;17%;6
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;89;77;ESE;4;72%;55%;10
Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;87;79;Showers and t-storms;84;79;SW;8;82%;93%;4
Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;57;43;Partly sunny;58;51;N;13;61%;25%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;ENE;5;53%;80%;13
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;6;70%;54%;12
Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;78;60;Sun and some clouds;81;59;SSE;7;57%;6%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;83;76;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;SSW;12;70%;44%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;57;49;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SSW;17;64%;54%;2
Montreal, Canada;Heavy p.m. showers;83;69;A morning t-storm;82;63;W;4;67%;60%;8
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;Mostly cloudy;76;55;NW;6;46%;4%;4
Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;81;Spotty showers;85;80;WSW;12;83%;91%;4
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;51;Clouds and sun;76;51;NE;7;56%;29%;9
New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;90;74;Clouds and sun, warm;87;72;NW;7;64%;27%;9
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;77;Sunlit and hot;100;77;WNW;8;34%;0%;10
Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;ESE;3;62%;4%;5
Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;NNW;7;65%;44%;10
Oslo, Norway;A severe t-storm;77;60;Nice with some sun;77;58;SSE;7;49%;75%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;82;63;A t-storm in spots;83;57;NW;9;67%;42%;8
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;A shower in the a.m.;79;74;ESE;7;70%;80%;7
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NW;6;81%;80%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;E;6;69%;9%;12
Paris, France;Cooler;80;63;Cooler with rain;68;53;W;9;80%;83%;3
Perth, Australia;A few showers;63;54;Showers;58;44;SSW;18;68%;97%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;91;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;SW;10;80%;70%;4
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;SSE;16;76%;31%;9
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;Nice with sunshine;94;74;SSW;5;44%;25%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;92;67;Clouds and sun, hot;92;66;SSW;6;40%;59%;7
Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;88;73;NE;5;77%;60%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;S;11;42%;9%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;81;63;Nice with sunshine;78;62;N;10;66%;1%;10
Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;72;Spotty showers;81;71;SE;8;77%;82%;5
Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;54;46;Mostly sunny;55;44;WNW;9;66%;8%;4
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;82;65;Periods of sun, warm;88;69;SSE;9;50%;1%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;78;65;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;WNW;5;68%;8%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;103;85;Partly sunny, warm;110;84;N;14;10%;0%;7
Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;90;69;Mostly sunny;92;69;NW;7;60%;35%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;Partly sunny, warm;83;66;SSW;8;52%;3%;4
San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;54;Partly cloudy;69;56;WSW;11;75%;0%;9
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;ENE;6;65%;80%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;ESE;10;67%;9%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partial sunshine;78;67;E;5;83%;66%;13
Sana'a, Yemen;Showers;77;57;Partly sunny;79;56;W;7;43%;14%;15
Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;70;45;Rather cloudy;73;44;ENE;3;44%;0%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Lots of sun, nice;89;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;74;E;6;70%;44%;13
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNW;9;55%;0%;9
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;Sunny and very warm;89;61;ENE;6;53%;13%;7
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;94;79;A shower or t-storm;92;78;N;5;75%;76%;7
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;NE;8;59%;8%;6
Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;86;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SSE;7;74%;55%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;85;61;Partly sunny;82;58;SE;8;63%;11%;9
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;78;Sunshine and nice;86;77;E;9;67%;7%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;86;71;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;S;8;56%;60%;5
Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Sunshine;65;48;NNW;7;57%;0%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;93;78;A shower in the p.m.;94;78;ESE;7;61%;74%;12
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;86;69;SSW;14;47%;2%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;101;72;NE;7;27%;0%;9
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;90;69;Showers and t-storms;81;67;NW;8;68%;84%;7
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;Sunny and very warm;102;81;ESE;7;16%;1%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;WNW;7;58%;0%;11
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, seasonable;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;4;43%;28%;9
Tokyo, Japan;Typhoon in the p.m.;81;78;A little a.m. rain;86;79;SSW;18;78%;81%;9
Toronto, Canada;Rain, then a shower;75;66;A t-storm around;78;64;NNW;9;75%;64%;8
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;78;ENE;6;65%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;ESE;9;60%;6%;10
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;72;50;A stray t-shower;77;58;ESE;7;54%;90%;8
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;87;65;Sunny and very warm;86;64;E;5;41%;0%;7
Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;95;71;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;9;39%;11%;7
Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;SE;6;70%;91%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;82;60;Clouds and sun, warm;84;64;SSE;7;53%;2%;5
Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;Partly sunny and hot;90;70;SE;12;48%;34%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;57;50;Sunshine;59;48;N;7;75%;18%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A t-storm or two;87;78;WSW;7;81%;99%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;95;63;Partly sunny;89;62;NE;3;44%;17%;10
