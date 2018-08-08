Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;SW;17;75%;62%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, less humid;41;32;Clouds and sun, hot;46;32;ESE;12;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;22;Sunny and less humid;37;22;WNW;23;36%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;22;SW;13;55%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cooler;23;15;Afternoon rain;24;14;WNW;12;73%;98%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;9;58%;21%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;25;Sunny and very warm;40;27;S;14;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;SSW;15;43%;12%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;21;7;Sunny, but cool;18;4;S;15;55%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;26;Sunny and breezy;32;25;NNW;23;43%;8%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;15;11;More sun than clouds;16;10;SW;17;69%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;29;Plenty of sunshine;44;29;WNW;21;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;13;59%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;20;68%;66%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a downpour;31;26;Heavy p.m. showers;32;26;WSW;14;75%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;Severe thunderstorms;30;22;ENE;17;72%;87%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Humid with some sun;30;24;W;7;74%;9%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;ESE;14;48%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;36;21;A severe t-storm;33;18;S;10;55%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;10;A little a.m. rain;17;8;SE;16;74%;84%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;29;12;A t-storm in spots;28;12;WNW;9;56%;58%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, hot;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;SSE;19;42%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;25;14;Afternoon rain;23;12;WSW;11;67%;90%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;31;17;Partly sunny;31;15;E;12;48%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Hot with some sun;35;21;S;11;43%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;14;7;Sun and clouds;14;4;S;20;65%;0%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Lots of sun, nice;31;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;NW;8;27%;5%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;32;26;NE;11;67%;67%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;13;34%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;SSE;17;67%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;SSE;7;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;WSW;14;55%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;27;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;NNE;13;61%;55%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;29;25;A couple of showers;29;25;SW;15;79%;83%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A severe t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;10;63%;76%;5

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;SW;8;75%;84%;7

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;37;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;SE;9;63%;82%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;31;20;Partly sunny;30;19;SSE;14;72%;2%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;ESE;11;74%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;29;15;Clouds and sunshine;30;16;SSW;9;41%;37%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;13;68%;66%;12

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;10;55%;42%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;8;A passing shower;17;9;W;18;63%;80%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;20;Sunny and hot;37;21;NNE;9;19%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;29;19;Sunny and nice;29;19;WSW;19;61%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;Partly sunny;34;27;SSW;9;72%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and nice;26;11;NE;16;42%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;13;65%;4%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;SSW;23;61%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;29;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;21;85%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;27;A shower or two;33;27;E;15;68%;77%;12

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;25;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;23;66%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;29;23;A t-storm around;30;22;W;15;61%;55%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny;34;26;NE;14;63%;44%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;19;58%;25%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;8;60%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;40;31;Mostly sunny, warm;38;31;NNW;14;51%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny, breezy;21;9;NNE;23;63%;76%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;38;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;E;8;35%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;WSW;9;62%;70%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;SSE;7;85%;86%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;37;26;Nice with some sun;38;26;S;22;40%;26%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny;27;14;ESE;10;46%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;23;61%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny;30;21;WSW;12;54%;33%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;11;76%;55%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;9;74%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;13;-2;Partly sunny;14;-2;NE;10;43%;12%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;30;23;Partial sunshine;29;24;SW;13;77%;54%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;12;75%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;26;17;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;17;N;23;54%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, cooler;23;14;A little rain;19;12;SW;10;73%;78%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunshine and hot;34;21;SSW;9;46%;16%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;WSW;11;74%;12%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Brilliant sunshine;32;17;NE;6;38%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;31;28;Some sun;31;28;SW;16;67%;17%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;7;72%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Showers and t-storms;29;26;SW;12;82%;93%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;14;6;Partly sunny;14;10;N;21;61%;25%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;ENE;8;53%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;9;70%;54%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;26;16;Sun and some clouds;27;15;SSE;11;57%;6%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SSW;20;70%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;14;9;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SSW;27;64%;54%;2

Montreal, Canada;Heavy p.m. showers;28;20;A morning t-storm;28;17;W;7;67%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly cloudy;24;13;NW;10;46%;4%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;27;Spotty showers;29;27;WSW;19;83%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;10;Clouds and sun;25;11;NE;11;56%;29%;9

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Clouds and sun, warm;31;22;NW;12;64%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunlit and hot;38;25;WNW;13;34%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;ESE;4;62%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;NNW;11;65%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;A severe t-storm;25;16;Nice with some sun;25;14;SSE;11;49%;75%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;14;NW;14;67%;42%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;26;24;ESE;11;70%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;10;81%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;10;69%;9%;12

Paris, France;Cooler;27;17;Cooler with rain;20;12;W;14;80%;83%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;17;12;Showers;14;7;SSW;29;68%;97%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SW;16;80%;70%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSE;25;76%;31%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Nice with sunshine;35;24;SSW;8;44%;25%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;33;19;Clouds and sun, hot;34;19;SSW;10;40%;59%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;31;23;NE;9;77%;60%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;S;18;42%;9%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Nice with sunshine;26;17;N;16;66%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;22;Spotty showers;27;22;SE;14;77%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;12;8;Mostly sunny;13;7;WNW;14;66%;8%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;Periods of sun, warm;31;20;SSE;14;50%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;WNW;9;68%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;40;30;Partly sunny, warm;43;29;N;22;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;NW;11;60%;35%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;SSW;13;52%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;12;Partly cloudy;21;13;WSW;17;75%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;9;65%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;ESE;17;67%;9%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Partial sunshine;26;19;E;9;83%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers;25;14;Partly sunny;26;13;W;12;43%;14%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;21;7;Rather cloudy;23;7;ENE;4;44%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Lots of sun, nice;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;E;10;70%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;12;NNW;14;55%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Sunny and very warm;31;16;ENE;9;53%;13%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;N;7;75%;76%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NE;13;59%;8%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;12;74%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Partly sunny;28;14;SE;13;63%;11%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;15;67%;7%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;30;22;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;S;13;56%;60%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Sunshine;19;9;NNW;12;57%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;ESE;11;61%;74%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;30;21;SSW;23;47%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;NE;12;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;32;21;Showers and t-storms;27;19;NW;13;68%;84%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;ESE;12;16%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;WNW;12;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, seasonable;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;7;43%;28%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Typhoon in the p.m.;27;25;A little a.m. rain;30;26;SSW;29;78%;81%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then a shower;24;19;A t-storm around;26;18;NNW;14;75%;64%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;10;65%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;ESE;15;60%;6%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;22;10;A stray t-shower;25;15;ESE;12;54%;90%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and very warm;30;18;E;8;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;35;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;SE;14;39%;11%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SE;9;70%;91%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;28;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;SSE;11;53%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Partly sunny and hot;32;21;SE;20;48%;34%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;14;10;Sunshine;15;9;N;12;75%;18%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;WSW;12;81%;99%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;35;17;Partly sunny;32;16;NE;6;44%;17%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather