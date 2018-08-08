YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — U.N. agencies have appealed to Myanmar's government to do more to implement an agreement on the return of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya who fled military violence.

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, and development agency, UNDP, said in a statement Wednesday that they seek "tangible progress to improve conditions in Rakhine state," the area in western Myanmar from where about 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a brutal crackdown following an attack by militants on Myanmar security forces last August.

The U.N. agencies in June signed a memorandum of understanding offering assistance for the safe and sustainable return of the refugees. Wednesday's statement said they need freer access to Rakhine state, freedom of movement for all residents and a government willingness to address the root causes of the crisis.