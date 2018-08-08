Rescuer teams continue to search for victims in the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah Mosque in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The n
Locals view the devastation of a collapsed Jamiul Jamaah Mosque in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was
A man looks out from a mosque window as damaged homes are reflected on a glass window in the Kekait village affected by Sunday's earthquake in North L
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo relatives react as rescue teams recover the bodies of victims killed in an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia,
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, rescuers carry a body of an earthquake victim recovered from the collapsed Jabal Nur Mosque in North Lombok, Ind
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a man inspects the earthquake damage to his relative's in Tanjung, Lombok, Indonesia. Thousand left homeless by
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a doctor examines a child injured in the earthquake at a makeshift hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, villagers injured in an earthquake are tended to inside a makeshift hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim recovered from the collapsed Jabal Nur mosque in North Lombok, I
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, rescuers search for earthquake victims at the ruin of a building in Tanjung, Lombok Island, Indonesia. (AP Photo
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, rescuers search for victims feared buried under the rubble of a building flattened by an earthquake in Tanjung, L
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-damaged at a mosque in North Lombok, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, an elderly man rests in a makeshift hospital after surviving a major earthquake in Kayangan on Lombok Island, Ind
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, usable items are salvaged from a home destroyed in an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia. The powerful earthqu
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, workers clean up debris at a building damaged by an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a doctor tends to an earthquake victim at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia. (AP Photo/
BANGSAL, Indonesia (AP) — Rescue teams are searching for missing villagers on Indonesia's Lombok island after it was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday night. More than 130 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 1,500 have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Volunteers and rescue personnel are erecting temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless. The quake was the second to rock Lombok in a week and also shook its more famous neighboring island, Bali.