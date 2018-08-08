COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court has sentenced a hard-line Buddhist monk to six years in prison for contempt of court.

Galagoda Atte Gnanasara is the leader of a Buddhist group accused of instigating attacks on minority Muslims. The court found him guilty on Wednesday of interrupting a court hearing in 2016 for military personnel accused of involvement in the disappearance of a journalist.

He has accused the journalist, Prageeth Ekneligoda, of supporting the separatist Tamil Tigers, who were defeated in a civil war.

Two months ago, the monk was sentenced to six months in prison for harassing and intimidating the journalist's wife.