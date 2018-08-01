  1. Home
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 

The Taiwan government has decided to provide monetary assistance for people suffering from the strong earthquakes in Indonesia

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/08/08 18:29
Ger Bau-shuan (葛葆萱), director-general of MOFA’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday that the government will donate US$250,000 (NT$7.7 million) in aid of the victims of Indonesia’s recent earthquakes that have so far claimed 226 lives.

Ger Bau-shuan (葛葆萱), director-general of MOFA’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said at a press conference the Taiwan government decided to provide monetary assistance for people suffering from the strong earthquakes taken place in Indonesia in the past couple of weeks, considering the governments and people of the two countries have had substantive and amicable relationships. 

Yet, Ger said the ministry has not decided how to allocate the funds and where the donation will go.

“The donation will be handled by Taiwan’s representative office (the Taipei Economic and Trade Office) in Indonesia,” said Ger, adding that it will work with the Indonesian government and NGOs to decide how to allocate the monetary assistance based on the needs of the earthquake victims.

In addition, Ger said 17 Taiwanese nationals affected by the earthquakes are all safe and sound. Some of them had been sent back to Taiwan, the others are staying in temporary accommodation before being sent home, added Ger.
