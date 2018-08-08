TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) announced in a news release on August 8 (Wednesday) that this year might be the last time the agency will hold the activity that allows individuals to sit on the gigantic leaves of the giant Victoria water lilies at Shuangxi Park duo to high temperature and water shortage issues caused by anomalous climate conditions in recent years.

The PSLO said it will organize 12 sessions of the “sitting on the giant Victoria water lilies” activity, beginning on August 14, adding that online registration is open at 9 a.m. on August 10. A morning session at 9 a.m. and an afternoon session at 2 p.m. will take place on August 14, 16, 18, 21, 23 and 25, and the number of people allowed for each session is 60, the agency said. The agency urged interested people to take quick action as all the “seats” can be taken very quickly.

The PSLO attributed the flourishing Victoria water lilies at the park to its staff members having taken great pains to cultivate and nourish the aquatic plants, often under the scorching sun and having to endure the pain of being pricked by the plants’ hard thorns.

The park looks spectacular with the giant waterlily leaves, the diameter of which has almost reached 170 cm this year, and other colorful water lilies floating on the pond and the Chinese-style architecture in the background, the agency said.

The cultivation of Victoria water lilies has entered its fourth year, the PSLO said, adding that as high temperatures and lack of water caused by anomalous climate conditions have made growing the seedlings of the plants very difficult, there might not be another sitting-on-the-leave activity for next year.

The agency invites the public to seize the rare opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Victoria at Shuangxi Park.

For registration of the sitting-on-the-leave activity, please visit the activity’s website (Chinese) or the Shilin Official Residence Facebook (Chinese)

2018 Floating Giant Water Lily Exhibition

Location: Shuangxi Park

Address: Intersection of Fulin Rd. and Zhishan Rd., Shilin District

Transportation:

1. Take Exit 1 of MRT Shilin Station and transfer to Taibei High School Stop by bus 206, 255, 303, 304, 620, R5, or R30.

2. Take bus 645 or Y267 to Shuangxi Park Stop.



