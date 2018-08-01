TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent survey by Taiwan Ratings, the "2018 Taiwan Mid-Year Credit Outlook," released Aug. 8 indicates that the cost of housing in Taipei City exceeds earner's incomes by 15 times.

This data reveals that Taipei is fast approaching Hong Kong's status of holding the world's highest house-price-to-income ratio, which is 18:1, according to UDN. The ratio is 15:1 in Taipei and only slightly smaller in New Taipei City at 12.7:1.

Taipei's housing-to-income gap is even wider than that of Singapore and Tokyo.

"If Taiwanese do not find a way to increase their incomes, the gap will widen further," warns Taiwan Ratings analyst, Lan Yu-han (藍于涵).

Taiwan Ratings analysts feel however that the housing prices will be stable for the next years, providing hope that the ratio will not further increase and that in the meantime action can be taken to prevent further rises.