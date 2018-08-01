TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The vice mayor of Davao on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, Bernard Echavez-Al-ag, arrived in Kaohsiung Wednesday at the invitation of National Sun Yat-sen University.

The delegation from the city where President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is mayor, consisted of 14 members, including academics and city councilors, the Liberty Times reported.

The vice mayor said upon his arrival that the main purpose of the trip was to intensify cooperation with both the Taiwanese city and the university, take a look at the advanced infrastructure realized in the town, and enjoy Taiwanese gourmet food.

The delegation from the Philippines will visit the Kaohsiung City Government, City Council, a high-tech science park, solar energy installations, public transportation systems and attend an exchange with the health care sector, the Liberty Times reported.

Davao is the third largest city in the Philippines, after Manila and Cebu, and has a population of about 2 million. President Duterte also served as mayor of the city for several terms.