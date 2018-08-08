TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Schriver said that U.S.'s Indo-Pacific Strategy will win U.S. primacy in the region, during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute, Washington on August 7.

Shriver said that China initially resisted U.S. President Donald Trump's Indo-Pacific Strategy, and has begun to accept it. He said that success will to some extent hinge on support from regional partners and allies, and that he is confident that the U.S. will win the regional contest in the long run.

During the keynote address of an event titled "An American strategy for Southeast Asia," Shriver spoke about U.S.-Taiwan relations, China's militarization of the South China Sea (SCS) and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy.

He said that he often hears of Southeast Asian nations being unwilling to choose a side between China and the U.S., as regional competition heats up, because of competing economic and security considerations. Shriver reasons that as China's militarization and bullying continues, states in the region will face a choice between partnership and domination; sovereignty or coercion; international norms and laws or one-sided control.

Schriver said that China's militarization of the SCS had undermined public commitments to China's so-called peaceful rise made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as undermined the notion of the rule of law in the region. He said that the U.S. would continue to run freedom of navigation exercises through the disputed waters.

The U.S. has is constantly watching developments in the SCS through its satellites, and Shriver said that the U.S. will feed more information about what is going on to the outside world, to help raise global awareness.

Shriver re-iterated previous comments, saying that Taiwan is a partner in the U.S.'s Indo-Pacific strategy, and that Taiwan is a beacon of human rights, democracy and good governance in Asia. He added that Taiwan's wealth of experience in humanitarian aid could be a base for additional informal cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S.

During the question and answer section of his address, Schriver was asked how the U.S. Ministry of Defense will enact on the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes provisions for the U.S. to improve Taiwan's defense capability. He said that no new plans for U.S. support have been drawn, but he is aware of strong support for Taiwan within both the ministry and Congress.