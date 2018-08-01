TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of the continued encroachment and military drills carried out by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) along Taiwan's east coast, Taiwan's military decided this July to acquire more close-in weapon systems.

China currently has around 6,000 missiles aimed at Taiwan from bomber plans or aboard aircraft carriers, the totality of which is a great threat to the Zhi-hang Airbase and the Jiashan Base, according to LTN. Both air bases have engaged in countless anti-aircraft defense drills and exercises.

The Taiwan Army Chief of Staff, Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明) supports the weapon system purchase and also recommends that explosion-resistant walls be built around Taiwan's military bases to fortify each base.

A military radar tower atop Datunshan mountain only has one permanent missile fixture which is perhaps another security point in need of strengthening.