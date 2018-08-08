TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taoyuan New Immigrants Culture Center will open Southeast Asian language classes to provide second generation immigrants an opportunity learn the language and explore the cultures of their parents' home country, starting in September.

Regulated by Ministry of Education, the classes will run for two months and will include courses in Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, and Burmese. The class will be divided into primary and advanced classes and are free of charge.

While the courses start in September, registration has already begun. The classes will be held at Jong Jen Elementary School and the New Immigrants Culture Center in Taoyuan.

In addition to the language classes, there will be some activities held including Southeast Asian food DIY, in order for children to understand the food and culture of their parents.

The number of new immigrants in Taiwan has surpassed 500,000, making them the fifth largest ethnic group in Taiwan. In Taoyuan, there are more than 57,000 new immigrants, with the majority coming from China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, the number of second generation immigrants attending primary and secondary schools in Taiwan exceeds 20,000.