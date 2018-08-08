SYDNEY (AP) — Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth Sydney show but vows to be back on stage on Saturday following a stomach virus.

The 38-year-old said Wednesday that Thursday's concert would be the fourth and last cancellation.

Her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show, but has since received hospital treatment for dehydration and a gastric virus.

She says rescheduled dates for the canceled concerts will be announced later Wednesday.

She thanked her supporters as well as staff at inner-Sydney Saint Vincent's Hospital.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26. She last toured Australia in 2013.