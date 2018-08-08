BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media reports say six people have been imprisoned for up to four years for their part in a scheme to cheat on the country's national graduate school exam.

Exam takers were provided with wireless transmitters and receivers and told to read the questions out loud. Researchers off-site would then find the answers in textbooks and read them to the test takers through their receivers.

Among those sentenced Tuesday were two exam takers who helped recruit clients. It wasn't clear how much the cheaters paid for the service or what punishment they received, although permanent disqualification from the exams is the usual sanction in such cases.

Exam scores make up the overwhelming preponderance of criteria for acceptance in the Chinese education system from early education onward.