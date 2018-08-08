TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Bronco League World Series little league baseball final for the Asia-Pacific region was held in Los Alamitos, U.S. on August 7, with the Taiwan team defeating Mexico 15–0, reported CNA.

Big-hitting Taiwanese player, Sung Pai-han (宋柏翰) was awarded the individual award for the series' best striker, with a championship strike rate greater than 50 percent.

The Bronco World Series is an international baseball event put-on for juniors aged 11-12, and draws in participation from all over the world.

The wining team hails from Kaohsiung City (高雄市) and the Kaohsiung team last won the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, beating Puerto Rico 4-0. This is Taiwan's seventh title overall.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent a congratulatory message to the team, which was conveyed by Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, Abraham Chu (朱文祥).