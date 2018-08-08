Photo of the Day: Scooter waterfall in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese-American captured this amazing photo of a tidal wave of scooters cascading down an exit ramp during rush hour in Taipei during a trip to Taiwan in July.

The photographer, Amaris Woo, a 20-year-old student, took the photo on July 30 on Minquan West Road in Taipei's Datong District. Nearly a week later, Woo posted the image on the social media site Reddit with the title "Scooter Waterfall in Taipei," soon garnering 193 upvotes and 50 comments.

This photo illustrates that more than half of Taiwan's 23 millions citizens own a scooter, with 13.66 million scooters in Taiwan in 2016, according to Taiwan's statistics bureau.

The following is a Google Street View Map of the exact location where the photo was taken:



Scooters stream onto Minquan West Road. (Photo by Amaris Woo)