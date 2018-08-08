  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Scooter waterfall in Taipei

Cascade of scooters on Minquan West Road in Taipei's Datong District

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/08 14:29
Waterfall of scooters. (Photo by Amaris Woo)

Waterfall of scooters. (Photo by Amaris Woo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese-American captured this amazing photo of a tidal wave of scooters cascading down an exit ramp during rush hour in Taipei during a trip to Taiwan in July.

The photographer, Amaris Woo, a 20-year-old student, took the photo on July 30 on Minquan West Road in Taipei's Datong District. Nearly a week later, Woo posted the image on the social media site Reddit with the title "Scooter Waterfall in Taipei," soon garnering 193 upvotes and 50 comments. 

 This photo illustrates that more than half of Taiwan's 23 millions citizens own a scooter, with 13.66 million scooters in Taiwan in 2016, according to Taiwan's statistics bureau. 

The following is a Google Street View Map of the exact location where the photo was taken:


Scooters stream onto Minquan West Road. (Photo by Amaris Woo)
scooter
scooters
traffic

RELATED ARTICLES

4-year-old girl killed by driver high on Ketamine in southern Taiwan
4-year-old girl killed by driver high on Ketamine in southern Taiwan
2018/08/03 16:07
Video shows Chinese-made electric scooter explode in ball of fire
Video shows Chinese-made electric scooter explode in ball of fire
2018/08/01 12:16
Typhoon holiday timing causes havoc on Taipei MRT
Typhoon holiday timing causes havoc on Taipei MRT
2018/07/10 17:57
Video shows reckless scooter rider pass cop in no passing zone in New Taipei
Video shows reckless scooter rider pass cop in no passing zone in New Taipei
2018/06/22 12:46
Taiwan’s Gogoro launches new models targeting young students
Taiwan’s Gogoro launches new models targeting young students
2018/05/29 18:35