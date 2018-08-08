|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|94
|369
|91
|126
|.341
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|107
|412
|81
|135
|.328
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|102
|385
|55
|118
|.306
|Segura Sea
|106
|436
|73
|133
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|109
|428
|54
|130
|.304
|MDuffy TB
|94
|370
|40
|112
|.303
|Benintendi Bos
|107
|414
|79
|125
|.302
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Stanton, New York, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 97; KDavis, Oakland, 86; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 70; Stanton, New York, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 68.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 3 tied at 11-6.