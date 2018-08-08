Typhoon could be forming SE of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression approximately 1,200 kilometers southeast of Taiwan could become the next typhoon, according to WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

On his Facebook page, Peng said that as the structure of the tropical depression is not yet complete, it will probably take a day or two before it will become the 14th tropical storm of the year. Peng said there is a chance it could then develop into a typhoon and it could move northward in the future along with a low pressure area and could impact the southeast coast of Taiwan by the end of the week.

Peng said that water vapor from the tropical depression combined with a approaching low pressure system the South China Sea would bring more moisture to Taiwan.