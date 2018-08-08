BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Washington
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Connecticut
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Chicago
|10
|19
|.345
|9
|New York
|7
|21
|.250
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|11
|.607
|5
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|Phoenix
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|8
|Las Vegas
|12
|17
|.414
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle 94, Indiana 79
Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100
Minnesota 85, Chicago 64
Washington 103, Phoenix 98
|Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<