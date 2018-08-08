  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 11:45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 111 000—3 7 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4 6 0

Cobb, Phillips (8), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Joseph; Glasnow, Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Romo 2-2. L_M.Castro 2-6. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham (5), Mancini (16). Tampa Bay, Adames (5).

___

Seattle 021 010 000— 4 9 2
Texas 004 133 00x—11 10 1

Hernandez, Bradford (7) and Herrmann; Colon, Springs (8) and Chirinos. W_Colon 6-10. L_Hernandez 8-10. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (30), Seager (19). Texas, Beltre (6), Profar (12), Odor (14).

___

Boston 000 100 040 5—10 9 2
Toronto 002 000 111 2— 7 13 1
(10 innings)

Pomeranz, Hembree (5), Workman (6), Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9), Thornburg (10) and Leon; Stroman, Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Giles (10), Santos (10) and Maile. W_Kimbrel 3-1. L_Giles 0-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (9), Moreland (14), Martinez (34). Toronto, Smoak (18), Pillar (9), Travis (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 000 020—2 9 0
San Francisco 010 000 000—1 4 0

Keuchel, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), McHugh (8), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Bumgarner, Black (8), Watson (9) and Hundley. W_J.Smith 4-1. L_Black 1-1. Sv_Rondon (13). HRs_Houston, White (4).

___

Chicago 200 020 010—5 9 0
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 0

Montgomery, Edwards Jr. (7), Chavez (8), Wilson (9) and Caratini; Keller, Flynn (7), Maurer (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Montgomery 4-4. L_Keller 4-5.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0
Washington 000 404 00x—8 12 1

Fried, Allard (3), Venters (5), Carle (6), L.Jackson (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Grace (6), Justin Miller (6), Holland (7), Solis (8), Suero (9) and Kieboom. W_Rodriguez 1-1. L_Allard 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Zimmerman (7), Harper (27).

___

St. Louis 000 000 210—3 7 0
Miami 100 010 000—2 6 0

Mikolas, Hudson (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Lopez, E.Hernandez (8), Guerra (9) and Realmuto. W_Mikolas 12-3. L_E.Hernandez 2-6. Sv_Norris (22). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (30), DeJong (10).

___

Cincinnati 302 000 001—6 10 0
New York 010 000 000—1 4 0

Romano, Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8), Garrett (9) and Barnhart; Vargas, Sewald (1), Wahl (3), Bashlor (4), D.Smith (6), Rhame (8) and Plawecki. W_Romano 7-9. L_Vargas 2-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Ervin (2), Herrera (2).

___

Atlanta 000 001 002—3 7 0
Washington 100 000 000—1 7 0

Newcomb, Winkler (7), Biddle (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki; Scherzer, Madson (8), K.Herrera (9), Justin Miller (9) and Wieters. W_Biddle 3-0. L_K.Herrera 2-3. Sv_Minter (9). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Soto (14).

___

Pittsburgh 100 450 000—10 10 0
Colorado 000 002 000— 2 10 1

Taillon and Cervelli; Bettis, McGee (5), B.Shaw (7), Almonte (8) and Iannetta. W_Taillon 9-8. L_Bettis 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (7), Marte (17), Mercer (6).

___

San Diego 002 111 222—11 14 0
Milwaukee 401 000 000— 5 8 2

Richard, Maton (6), Strahm (6), Stammen (7), Stock (8), Wingenter (9) and Hedges; C.Anderson, Burnes (5), Hader (6), J.Barnes (8), Jennings (9) and Pina. W_Strahm 3-3. L_Hader 4-1. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (8), Renfroe (10), Margot (5). Milwaukee, Moustakas (2), Aguilar (27).