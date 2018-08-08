Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|111
|000—3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|021—4
|6
|0
Cobb, Phillips (8), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Joseph; Glasnow, Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Romo 2-2. L_M.Castro 2-6. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham (5), Mancini (16). Tampa Bay, Adames (5).
___
|Seattle
|021
|010
|000—
|4
|9
|2
|Texas
|004
|133
|00x—11
|10
|1
Hernandez, Bradford (7) and Herrmann; Colon, Springs (8) and Chirinos. W_Colon 6-10. L_Hernandez 8-10. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (30), Seager (19). Texas, Beltre (6), Profar (12), Odor (14).
___
|Boston
|000
|100
|040
|5—10
|9
|2
|Toronto
|002
|000
|111
|2—
|7
|13
|1
Pomeranz, Hembree (5), Workman (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9), Thornburg (10) and Leon; Stroman, Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Giles (10), Santos (10) and Maile. W_Kimbrel 3-1. L_Giles 0-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (9), Moreland (14), Martinez (34). Toronto, Smoak (18), Pillar (9), Travis (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Keuchel, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), McHugh (8), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Bumgarner, Black (8), Watson (9) and Hundley. W_J.Smith 4-1. L_Black 1-1. Sv_Rondon (13). HRs_Houston, White (4).
___
|Chicago
|200
|020
|010—5
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Montgomery, Edwards Jr. (7), Chavez (8), Wilson (9) and Caratini; Keller, Flynn (7), Maurer (8), Peralta (9) and Perez. W_Montgomery 4-4. L_Keller 4-5.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|404
|00x—8
|12
|1
Fried, Allard (3), Venters (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Grace (6), Justin Miller (6), Holland (7), Solis (8), Suero (9) and Kieboom. W_Rodriguez 1-1. L_Allard 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Zimmerman (7), Harper (27).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|0
|Miami
|100
|010
|000—2
|6
|0
Mikolas, Hudson (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Lopez, E.Hernandez (8), Guerra (9) and Realmuto. W_Mikolas 12-3. L_E.Hernandez 2-6. Sv_Norris (22). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (30), DeJong (10).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|002—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Newcomb, Winkler (7), Biddle (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki; Scherzer, Madson (8), K.Herrera (9), Justin Miller (9) and Wieters. W_Biddle 3-0. L_K.Herrera 2-3. Sv_Minter (9). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Soto (14).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|450
|000—10
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|10
|1
Taillon and Cervelli; Bettis, McGee (5), Shaw (7), Almonte (8) and Iannetta. W_Taillon 9-8. L_Bettis 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (7), Marte (17), Mercer (6).