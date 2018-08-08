TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A cat owner in Dahu Township in western Taiwan's Miaoli County was horrified to find their cat impaled with a crossbow bolt, fortunately the cat survived the traumatic incident and the owner suspects it was a neighbor.

At 9 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 2, the owner heard the cat screaming in the living room and found the cat, named "Orange," with an arrow in its back, and quickly rushed the pet to the animal clinic. After the veterinarian examined the feline, he found that it was luckily not seriously injured, and after removing the crossbow bolt, Orange is now recuperating at home.

Orange's owner suspects a neighbor surnamed Peng (彭), who owns a crossbow, to have shot the cat. The owner notified both the Miaoli Animal Care and Health Office and the police to pursue the case.

A netizen who claims to be the sister of the owner posted photos of Orange on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) condemning whoever was so cruel to target a cat with a rusty crossbow bolt. The netizen complained that the police initially blew the owner off saying it was just a cat and was probably a mistake, and it was not until the owner filed a report with the Miaoli Animal Care and Health Office, that the police started to investigate.

Miaoli Animal Care and Health Office director Chang Chun-I (張俊義) told Liberty Times that using a crossbow to injure a cat is a violation of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), which is punishable with a sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,500) to NT$2 million (US$65,000).



Crossbow bolt protruding from cat's back. (Photo from Facebook group 爆料公社)



X-ray showing position of crossbow bolt. (Photo from Facebook group 爆料公社)



Crossbow bolt after being removed. (Photo from Facebook group 爆料公社)



Cat recovering from procedure in owner's lap. (Photo from Facebook group 爆料公社)