  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 10:39
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 10 .655
Washington 17 11 .607
Connecticut 16 12 .571
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
New York 7 21 .250 11½
Indiana 5 24 .172 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767
Los Angeles 17 11 .607 5
Minnesota 16 13 .552
Phoenix 16 13 .552
Dallas 14 14 .500 8
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Seattle 96, New York 80

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100

Minnesota 85, Chicago 64

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<