TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves reaffirmed the country's diplomatic ties to Taiwan in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review, published on August 7.

Gonsalves said that diplomatic ties to Taiwan are "very important" and that the island Caribbean nation cherishes its bond with Taiwan, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

Taiwan has held diplomatic relations with St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 1981 and the two countries enjoy cooperation in medical, infrastructure, people-to-people, and investment spheres.

Taiwan has recently helped St. Vincent with its tourism ambition, providing a loan that was used to create the new terminal building of Argyle International Airport; the country's first airport able to support medium and large airplanes.

Gonsalves said that while Chinese investment and trade is growing, relations with Taiwan are "very important." He said his country will continue formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, adding that "there is no intention for change," according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sir Louis Hilton Straker visited Taiwan in March, meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), where the pair talked about bilateral relations and Taiwan's projects in building ICT and healthcare capability.