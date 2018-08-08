  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 10:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 111 000—3 7 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4 6 0

Cobb, Phillips (8), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Joseph; Glasnow, Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Romo 2-2. L_M.Castro 2-6. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham (5), Mancini (16). Tampa Bay, Adames (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 000 020—2 9 0
San Francisco 010 000 000—1 4 0

Keuchel, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), McHugh (8), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Bumgarner, Black (8), Watson (9) and Hundley. W_J.Smith 4-1. L_Black 1-1. Sv_Rondon (13). HRs_Houston, White (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0
Washington 000 404 00x—8 12 1

Fried, Allard (3), Venters (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Grace (6), Justin Miller (6), Holland (7), Solis (8), Suero (9) and Kieboom. W_Rodriguez 1-1. L_Allard 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Zimmerman (7), Harper (27).

___

St. Louis 000 000 210—3 7 0
Miami 100 010 000—2 6 0

Mikolas, Hudson (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Lopez, Hernandez (8), Guerra (9) and Realmuto. W_Mikolas 12-3. L_Hernandez 2-6. Sv_Norris (22). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (30), DeJong (10).

___

Atlanta 000 001 002—3 7 0
Washington 100 000 000—1 7 0

Newcomb, Winkler (7), Biddle (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki; Scherzer, Madson (8), Herrera (9), Justin Miller (9) and Wieters. W_Biddle 3-0. L_Herrera 2-3. Sv_Minter (9). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (7). Washington, Soto (14).