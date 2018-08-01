Taiwan LPGA tournament moves to Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan LPGA executive committee announced at a press conference on Aug. 7 that this year's competition will be held for the first time at the Ta Shee Country Club in Taoyuan.

This year marks the eighth year of the Swinging Skirts Taiwan LPGA competition and boasts a US$2.2 million purse. The competition will be held in four rounds between Oct. 25 - Oct. 28 on a 72 hole course.

Taiwan's LPGA is expected to attract over 32,000 spectators this year.



Not since the championship's premiere in 2011 has a Taiwanese golfer won the grand prize. The championship has since been awarded to South Korean golfers as well as a Norwegian and a New Zealand athlete.

The newly appointed director of the Golf Association of The Republic of China, Wang Cheng-sung (王政松), said he hopes that this event helps participating Taiwanese athletes gain points and experience valuable in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to CNA.

Wang is currently weighing a suggestion to invite the same athletes that participated in Japan's JLPGA championship to participate in Taiwan LPGA tournament.



