BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 08:54
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 10 .643
Washington 17 11 .607 1
Connecticut 16 12 .571 2
Chicago 10 18 .357 8
New York 7 21 .250 11
Indiana 5 24 .172 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767
Los Angeles 17 11 .607 5
Phoenix 16 13 .552
Minnesota 15 13 .536 7
Dallas 14 14 .500 8
Las Vegas 12 16 .429 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Seattle 96, New York 80

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<