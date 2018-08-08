Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Keuchel, Sipp (7), Smith (7), McHugh (8), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Bumgarner, Black (8), Watson (9) and Hundley. W_Smith 4-1. L_Black 1-1. Sv_Rondon (13). HRs_Houston, White (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|404
|00x—8
|12
|1
Fried, Allard (3), Venters (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Grace (6), Miller (6), Holland (7), Solis (8), Suero (9) and Kieboom. W_Rodriguez 1-1. L_Allard 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (6). Washington, Zimmerman (7), Harper (27).