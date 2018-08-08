  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/08 06:57
INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 000 020—2 9 0
San Francisco 010 000 000—1 4 0

Keuchel, Sipp (7), Smith (7), McHugh (8), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Bumgarner, Black (8), Watson (9) and Hundley. W_Smith 4-1. L_Black 1-1. Sv_Rondon (13). HRs_Houston, White (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0
Washington 000 404 00x—8 12 1

Fried, Allard (3), Venters (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Grace (6), Miller (6), Holland (7), Solis (8), Suero (9) and Kieboom. W_Rodriguez 1-1. L_Allard 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (6). Washington, Zimmerman (7), Harper (27).