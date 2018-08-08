UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bangladesh is accusing Myanmar's government of failing to tackle the concerns of over 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled the country and is urging the U.N. Security Council to take action to ensure their safe return home.

Bangladeshi Ambassador Masud Bin Momen said in a letter to the council circulated Tuesday that while his government continues to engage with Myanmar "in good faith" on arrangements to return the Rohingya, "we regret that the necessary conditions for safe and sustainable return do not exist."

Momen adds: "Nor has Myanmar taken any demonstrable effort to address the concerns of the Rohingyas and the international community."

He urges the Security Council to adopt a resolution and take "concerted and determined action to address the Rohingya crisis" so refugees in Bangladesh can return.