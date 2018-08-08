WASHINGTON (AP) — Several countries have taken custody of a few dozen foreign fighters detained in Syria and brought them home to face justice, after months of pressure from the United States.

Macedonia became the latest country to repatriate detainees captured on the battlefield by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, taking seven Islamic State fighters on Monday. The numbers are just a fraction of the roughly 600 foreign fighters currently being detained by the SDF.

The U.S. hasn't publicly discussed many of the previous transfers, saying it is up to the home country to reveal any detainee repatriation.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declared in February that "doing nothing is not an option." He urged reluctant allies during a Rome meeting to help address the growing crisis by taking responsibility for their own citizens.