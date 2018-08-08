CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally have been released from space.

McAuliffe, a high school teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with her six crewmates.

NASA and the science education Challenger Center released a video Tuesday of astronaut-educator Ricky Arnold performing one of the experiments aboard the International Space Station.

The center's June Scobee Rodgers, widow of Challenger commander Dick Scobee, thanked Arnold during a TV linkup for making McAuliffe's lessons "come to life."

The first lesson demonstrates how a mixture separates into its individual parts. Arnold uses chromatography paper, water, food coloring and a felt pen.

Astronaut-educator Joe Acaba also carried out McAuliffe's planned lessons, before returning to Earth in February.