BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A court in Argentina has sentenced former Vice President Amado Boudou to five years and 10 months in prison for bribery and conducting business incompatible with public office.

Boudou also served as economy minister during the 2007-2015 administration of President Cristina Fernandez.

The decision was announced Tuesday.

Boudou was accused of using shell companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company that was given contracts to print Argentine currency as well as material for Fernandez's election campaign.

Boudou was the first sitting Argentine vice president to face such charges.