SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico company is accused of fraud involving a U.S. federal program that provides tutoring to needy children in struggling schools.

The U.S. Attorney in the island says Creative Education and Psychological Services Inc. submitted false invoices for tutoring sessions as it billed taxpayers nearly $25 million over three years.

A grand jury indicted the company owner and three employees on charges that include mail fraud and conspiracy to commit theft.

Owner Coral Rivera Arroyo and the other employees were scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday but not expected to enter pleas. No one answered the phone at the company's office in Bayamon.

Tutoring services were authorized under the education law known as No Child Left Behind but have been criticized for a lack of oversight.