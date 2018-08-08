MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina has signed Croatia winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy.

Juventus announced in a statement on Tuesday that Fiorentina has paid 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan and will pay 20 million euros ($23.2 million) if it decides to buy Pjaca at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Pjaca was part of the Croatia team which reached the World Cup final in Russia last month and he came on as a substitute in that 4-2 defeat to France.

Juventus signed Pjaca from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 but he spent last season on loan at Schalke.