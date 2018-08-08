SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — A stretch of border in Arizona has become a popular crossing spot for immigrant families from Central America in recent months.

The Border Patrol's Yuma Sector has seen a more than 120 percent spike in the number of families and unaccompanied children caught at the border over the last year. This has surprised many in an area that had been largely quiet and calm for the past decade.

The Trump administration's policy of separating families did not seem to slow the flow. The Border Patrol here apprehended an average of 30 families per day in June, when the uproar over the policy was at its peak, an increase from May.

Yuma is now the second-busiest sector for family border crossings next to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.