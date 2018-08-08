Cavs acquire forward Sam Dekker from Clippers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dekker, a first-round pick by Houston in 2015, averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds as a reserve in 73 games last season for the Clippers. The 6-foot-9 Dekker figures to get more minutes with the Cavaliers, who are revamping their roster following superstar LeBron James' departure as a free agent.

Dekker starred at Wisconsin before he was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Rockets three years ago. He played in four postseason games for Houston in 2017, averaging 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The 24-year-old will earn $2.76 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer.

As part of the trade, the Cavaliers will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports