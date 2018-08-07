FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015, photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Jorvorskie Lane wears Beats headphones before an NFL football game against the Washi
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The prices of headphones, speakers, high-tech lighting and internet service could all go up if the U.S. trade war with China continues.
The Trump administration's hit list of Chinese products facing import taxes includes key components used in gadgets that can be wirelessly operated through a smartphone or another device. The tariffs also will nail networking equipment that makes the internet work.
It remains unclear how much prices might rise, partly because the next round of tariffs won't be imposed until the fall.
Big companies might cover the extra costs rather than passing them along to consumers, although experts predict that even the richest companies won't do so forever.